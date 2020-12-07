Commissioners to discuss COVID-19 Vaccination Response Program
The item and several other agendas will be discussed during Monday’s meeting
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Commissioners Court will be meeting to discuss the possibility of entering into an agreement with the CDC to enroll in the Texas COVID-19 Vaccination Response Program.
Once the vaccine is available, Webb County will be able to receive and administer the vaccine to residents.
That item will be up for discussion on Monday.
