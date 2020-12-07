Advertisement

Drug bust on Hendricks Avenue results in three arrests

Police searched the home and found crack cocaine, heroin, xanax and thousands of dollars in cash.
44-year-old Conrado Fernandez, 35-year-old Elisa Fernandez, and 42-year-old Genaro Del Bosque
44-year-old Conrado Fernandez, 35-year-old Elisa Fernandez, and 42-year-old Genaro Del Bosque
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -An anonymous tip regarding the street sale of narcotics out of a home in central Laredo results in three arrests.

Laredo Police arrested three residents identified as 44-year-old Conrado Fernandez, 35-year-old Elisa Fernandez, and 42-year-old Genaro Del Bosque in the case.

The discovery was made on Friday, Dec. 4 when authorities with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit along with the SWAT team and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at the 2200 block of Hendricks Avenue.

When authorities searched the home, they found several people inside along with two syringes with heroin, three bags of crack cocaine, a jar of Xanax, and $5,900 in cash.

All three individuals were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

