Laredo scheduled to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has announced that they have accepted the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers.

They will be shipped to Laredo as early as the week of Dec. 14 depending on when they are allowed to be used in the country.

When the vaccines arrive, the initial vaccine supply will be limited, and Laredo will receive over 2900 hundred vaccines.

The first set of vaccines is set to be issued to the hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19 including physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other support staff such as custodial staff.

It will also be available to clinical staff providing support to labs, pharmacies, diagnostics, and other rehabilitation services that qualify for the vaccine.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Texas will receive more than 224,000 Pfizer vaccines that will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties including Webb County.

