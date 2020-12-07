LISD to hold virtual seminar for those experiencing S.A.D.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’ve all heard about having the “holiday blues,” but turns out the condition is a real one that many people experience during the holiday season.

It’s a condition called “seasonal affective disorder,” also known as S.A.D. and is very common.

With a year like we’ve just had, medical experts are predicting lots of people will be diagnosed with S.A.D.... but one school district is making efforts in helping those with the condition.

Laredo ISD is hoping to ward off the blues by hosting an upcoming seminar to help those in attendance.

“So there’s a lot of things that are going on through a parent’s mind right now, I mean it’s already almost a year, and things are not getting better,” said Pat Campos. “As a matter of fact, things are getting worse, and it’s very hard for them to deal with all of this, especially also having to be teachers at home.”

The virtual seminar will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Parents of LISD students interested in participating just need to contact their campus parent liaison to get the link for the seminar or call either 273-1273 or 273-1263.

The Parent and Family Engagement Program is also collecting $25 gift cards to H-E-B or Walmart to distribute to families who need a little extra help during the holiday season.

