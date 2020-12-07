Advertisement

LISD to host Los Tamales de mi Abuelita contest

The school district is asking students and staff to introduce their grandmother along with their tradition of making tamales
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to honor grandmothers in a very unique and innovative way.

LISD is asking students and staff to introduce their grandmother and share their tradition of making tamales and describe the best memory of their grandmother.

Families are asked to create a video that is less than 10 minutes in length and submit it to the parent liaison.

The contest will start on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to submit the videos will be Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

