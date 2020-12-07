LISD to host Los Tamales de mi Abuelita contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to honor grandmothers in a very unique and innovative way.

LISD is asking students and staff to introduce their grandmother and share their tradition of making tamales and describe the best memory of their grandmother.

Families are asked to create a video that is less than 10 minutes in length and submit it to the parent liaison.

The contest will start on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to submit the videos will be Friday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

