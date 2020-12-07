Advertisement

Off-duty firefighter arrested in hit and run accident

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An off-duty firefighter is in the hot seat for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident.

Laredo Police arrested 26-year-old Edward J. Herbst and charged him with striking an unattended vehicle.

The incident was reported on Dec. 4 when officers received a call regarding a hit and run accident at the 9000 block of Snow Falls Dr.

The caller told police that his Jeep was struck by a Ford Truck which he was pursuing.

Authorities were able to catch the driver at the 1200 block of Saint Michael where they were able to make an arrest.

Herbst is employed with the Laredo Fire Department and was off duty during the time of the incident.

