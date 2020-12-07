Advertisement

Search warrant leads to discovery of cocaine

Authorities searched a home and and found two plastic bags of cocaine
19-year-old Sebastian Macias
19-year-old Sebastian Macias
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An investigation into the street-level sale of drugs leads to the arrest of a young man over the weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on a home at the 3700 block of Daniela Loop.

When authorities searched the house, they found several people inside along with two plastic wrappings of cocaine.

One of the residents was identified as 19-year-old Sebastian Macias who was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

