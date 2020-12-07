Advertisement

Webb County holds free flu vaccine clinic for the public

For those wanting their flu vaccine, now’s your chance.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST
Webb County will host a free flu vaccine clinic for the public this Tuesday.

The clinic will take place at the Ladrillito Activity Center located at 2018 San Ignacio Avenue.

The flu shots will be administered beginning at 10 a.m. and go through 12 p.m. or until supplies run out. 

