Webb County holds free flu vaccine clinic for the public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those wanting their flu vaccine, now’s your chance.

Webb County will host a free flu vaccine clinic for the public this Tuesday.

The clinic will take place at the Ladrillito Activity Center located at 2018 San Ignacio Avenue.

The flu shots will be administered beginning at 10 a.m. and go through 12 p.m. or until supplies run out.

