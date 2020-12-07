Woman caught on camera abusing dog in disturbing video

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo Crime Stoppers is turning to the community’s help in locating a woman who was allegedly caught on video abusing an animal.

Crime Stoppers posted a video that shows a woman in pink dragging and then kicking what appears to be a dog on the street.

Officials believe it may have happened in the San Eduardo Area.

If you have any information on the woman’s identity or her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.