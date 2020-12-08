Agents apprehended over 200 undocumented immigrants during smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Over 200 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled two separate smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Dec. 4 when a tractor-trailer approached the Freer checkpoint and a canine alerted to the cargo.

A search of the vehicle led agents to the discovery of 138 individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the United States.

The very next day, agents at the I-35 checkpoint searched another tractor-trailer.

A non-intrusive scan of the vehicle led agents to discover 80 undocumented individuals that were crammed inside.

A total of 218 individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody and were medically evaluated.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.