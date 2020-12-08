Advertisement

Agents apprehended over 200 undocumented immigrants during smuggling attempts

After searching two tractor-trailers, agents found a total of 218 undocumented immigrants
After searching two tractor-trailers, agents found a total of 218 undocumented immigrants
After searching two tractor-trailers, agents found a total of 218 undocumented immigrants(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Over 200 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after agents foiled two separate smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Dec. 4 when a tractor-trailer approached the Freer checkpoint and a canine alerted to the cargo.

A search of the vehicle led agents to the discovery of 138 individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the United States.

The very next day, agents at the I-35 checkpoint searched another tractor-trailer.

A non-intrusive scan of the vehicle led agents to discover 80 undocumented individuals that were crammed inside.

A total of 218 individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody and were medically evaluated.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for woman who was caught on camera abusing an animal
UPDATE: Woman caught on camera allegedly abusing dog in disturbing video
44-year-old Conrado Fernandez, 35-year-old Elisa Fernandez, and 42-year-old Genaro Del Bosque
Drug bust on Hendricks Avenue results in three arrests
19-year-old Sebastian Macias
Search warrant leads to discovery of cocaine
26-year-old Edward J. Herbst
Off-duty firefighter arrested in hit and run accident
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result

Latest News

File photo: Webb County Elections Office
Last chance to vote early
Agents shut down stash house
Authorities shut down stash house on San Francisco Avenue
Officials prepare for paisano season
City to announce paisano travel plan
Warm and sunny December
Summer in December