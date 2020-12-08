Authorities shut down stash house on San Francisco Avenue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An investigation involving Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the Webb County Attorney’s Office leads to the discovery of a stash house in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Dec. 4 when law enforcement conducted a search at a home on San Francisco Avenue.

After a search of the house, authorities found 17 undocumented immigrants living inside.

All were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

They were taken into Border Patrol custody pending further investigation.

