Advertisement

CBP officers seize over $900K worth of drugs

Officers find meth and cocaine during two separate incidents
Officers find meth and cocaine during two separate incidents
Officers find meth and cocaine during two separate incidents(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly a million dollars of drugs during two separate incidents.

The first discovery happened on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the World Trade Bridge when officers encountered an express consignment truck that was hauling a shipment of marble lamp.

CBP officers referred the box truck to a non-intrusive system inspection where officers found six packages of meth.

The meth weighed 5.25 pounds and had an estimated street value of $104,939.

The second incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers assigned to bus operations referred a bus traveling from Monterrey to Lousing to secondary inspection.

During a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers found 42 packages of cocaine hidden in the overhead compartment.

The drugs weighed 103.57 pounds and had an estimated street value of $798,660.

The drugs combined have an estimated street value of $903,599.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for woman who was caught on camera abusing an animal
Woman caught abusing dog on camera facing charges
44-year-old Conrado Fernandez, 35-year-old Elisa Fernandez, and 42-year-old Genaro Del Bosque
Drug bust on Hendricks Avenue results in three arrests
19-year-old Sebastian Macias
Search warrant leads to discovery of cocaine
26-year-old Edward J. Herbst
Off-duty firefighter arrested in hit and run accident
City Hall
City council extends emergency order until January 19th

Latest News

The first shipments will target long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers.
County Commissioners agree to enroll in COVID-19 Response Program
Car Fire (MGN)
Officials investigating vehicle fire in central Laredo
Fire destroys home at the 2400 block of Santa Clara
South Laredo family displaced after fire destroys home
File photo: Webb County Elections Office
Last chance to vote early