CBP officers seize over $900K worth of drugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly a million dollars of drugs during two separate incidents.

The first discovery happened on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the World Trade Bridge when officers encountered an express consignment truck that was hauling a shipment of marble lamp.

CBP officers referred the box truck to a non-intrusive system inspection where officers found six packages of meth.

The meth weighed 5.25 pounds and had an estimated street value of $104,939.

The second incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers assigned to bus operations referred a bus traveling from Monterrey to Lousing to secondary inspection.

During a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers found 42 packages of cocaine hidden in the overhead compartment.

The drugs weighed 103.57 pounds and had an estimated street value of $798,660.

The drugs combined have an estimated street value of $903,599.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

