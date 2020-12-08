Advertisement

City council extends emergency order until January 19th

On Monday night, it was District 7 council member George Altgelt’s last official city council meeting.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Last year, he announced he would not run again for his seat and on currently there are two candidates in a runoff hoping to replace him.

City council is still in session for Monday’s meeting, but so far they have extended the newest emergency health order, which went into effect last Friday.

They did not make any changes to it, only extended it to January 19th.

In that order social gatherings, not including those at restaurants or stores, are prohibited.

