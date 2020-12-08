City council extends emergency order until January 19th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday night, it was District 7 council member George Altgelt’s last official city council meeting.

Last year, he announced he would not run again for his seat and on currently there are two candidates in a runoff hoping to replace him.

City council is still in session for Monday’s meeting, but so far they have extended the newest emergency health order, which went into effect last Friday.

They did not make any changes to it, only extended it to January 19th.

In that order social gatherings, not including those at restaurants or stores, are prohibited.

