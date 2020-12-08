Advertisement

City to announce paisano travel plan

The city’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will host a virtual meeting to discuss plans to make sure travelers arrive at their destination in a safe manner
Officials prepare for paisano season
Officials prepare for paisano season(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:13 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the holidays just a few weeks away, the City of Laredo is looking to host a conference to announce the details on a rest area for paisanos that are traveling.

Although travel restrictions on both sides of the border might interfere with their trek into Mexico, the city is modifying the services this year at the rest area.

The City of Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is working closely with the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo as well as other city departments to make sure travelers arrive at their destination safely.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

For more information click here.

