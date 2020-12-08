Advertisement

County Commissioners agree to enroll in COVID-19 Response Program

Once the vaccine is available, the county will receive and administer it to county residents
The first shipments will target long-term care facilities and frontline healthcare workers.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioners met on Monday to discuss the topic of entering an agreement with the CDC to enroll in the Texas COVID-19 vaccination response program.

After a discussion, the county agreed to pass the proposal.

Once the vaccine is available, the county will receive and administer it to county residents.

Webb County covers Laredo, El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, and several other colonias.

