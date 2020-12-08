County Commissioners agree to enroll in COVID-19 Response Program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioners met on Monday to discuss the topic of entering an agreement with the CDC to enroll in the Texas COVID-19 vaccination response program.

After a discussion, the county agreed to pass the proposal.

Once the vaccine is available, the county will receive and administer it to county residents.

Webb County covers Laredo, El Cenizo, Rio Bravo, and several other colonias.

