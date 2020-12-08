Advertisement

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.(Source: US Air Force/Defense Dept via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account.

Yeager served as a fighter pilot in World War II before becoming a test pilot for the Air Force. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He became a household name thanks to the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities searching for woman who was caught on camera abusing an animal
UPDATE: Woman caught on camera allegedly abusing dog in disturbing video
19-year-old Sebastian Macias
Search warrant leads to discovery of cocaine
44-year-old Conrado Fernandez, 35-year-old Elisa Fernandez, and 42-year-old Genaro Del Bosque
Drug bust on Hendricks Avenue results in three arrests
26-year-old Edward J. Herbst
Off-duty firefighter arrested in hit and run accident
City of Laredo curfew violations
City of Laredo to implement new emergency ordinance

Latest News

Coach Ramon Avina
Coach keeps kids active physically and mentally during pandemic
m
Making Difference
Remembering Pearl Harbor
Remembering Pearl Harbor: Two Laredo veterans honor the lives lost
Authorities searching for woman who was caught on camera abusing an animal
UPDATE: Woman caught on camera allegedly abusing dog in disturbing video