Laredo may receive almost 3,000 COVID vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While the country waits on a COVID vaccine approval, plans for distribution are moving forward.

On Monday, the Laredo health director Richard Chamberlain said close to 3,000 vaccine doses are expected to be sent to Laredo as early as December 14th.

However, this will depend on FDA approval.

Since there will be a limit on the first round of vaccines, Chamberlain says the state has confirmed health care professionals will be the priority in Texas, as well as long term health care facility residents, those living in nursing homes, and the staff.

“The allocation will be based on the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel,” said Chamberlain. “We do not have a list of when the vaccines is going to come or to who. It’s important for all medical providers in the community to register to gain access to the vaccine, since vaccines will be shipped directly to them.”

Chamberlain says the state has told them vaccines will be provided at no cost by the CDC and shipped directly to vaccine providers, along with supplies needed to administer it.

No word yet if providers will be allowed to charge for consultations.

