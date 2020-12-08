Advertisement

Last chance to vote early

In total 6,382 casted their ballot during the early voting period for the runoff elections
File photo: Webb County Elections Office
File photo: Webb County Elections Office(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tuesday is the last day of early voting for the run-off elections. According to the Webb County Elections Office, Monday’s numbers were the highest voter turnout since early voting started.

A total of 650 people turned up to vote in person with 349 mail-in ballots being received, for a single day total of 999.

In total, 6382 people voted early.

Tuesday is the last day to cast your ballot early and Election Day is Saturday, Dec. 12.

If you vote on Election Day, you must vote at your respective precinct.

