Last day for early voting approaches

After Tuesday, you’ll only be able to vote at your respective precinct and only on Election Day, which is this Saturday, December 12th.
Early voting for runoff election
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day you can vote early for the runoff election.

Those on the ballot include candidates for:

- City council seat for District 5, Nelly Vielma and Ruben Gutierrez Jr.

- City council seat District 7, Vanessa Perez and Betty Flores.

- and city council seat District 8, Robert Balli and Alyssa Cigarroa.

Keep in mind that during early voting you can vote at any early voting site.

After Tuesday though, you’ll only be able to vote at your respective precinct and only on Election Day, which is this Saturday, December 12th.

As for early voting numbers, we saw the highest voter turnout on the second to last day since early voting started.

According to the Webb County Elections Office, 650 people turned up to vote in person with 349 mail-in ballots being received. For a single day this totaled 999, just one vote short of 1,000.

In total, 6,382 people voted early.

