Local students take STAAR test in class

Students will have to take the exam in class; however, if parents choose not to send them, they will not be penalized and will be able to test in the spring
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local students will be taking the state exam in class this week.

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, high school students will be taking the English, biology, U.S. History, and or Algebra STAAR test.

Students will have to take the exam in class; however, if parents choose not to send them, they will not be penalized and will be able to test in the spring.

UISD officials say they will be prepping their students for the STAAR test in Apr. with afterschool tutorials

The district reminds parents that if their child is sick to stay home to prevent the possibility of exposing others.

