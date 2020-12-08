Advertisement

New mascot at Outlet Shoppes providing more than just sunshine

Sunny Sanitizer encourages shoppers of all ages to practice good hygiene that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 or any other virus
By Barbara Campos
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:10 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are planning on hitting the Outlet Shoppes for some Christmas shopping, you may come across some sunshine.

Sunny Sanitizer is the newest addition to the outlet shoppes downtown and he has a very important job to do.

His job is to keep yourself safe from any virus.

Whether it’s COVID-19 or influenza, Sunny Sanitizer is on top of it.

Sunny hands out complimentary masks and sanitizers to all those shopping on the weekends and you can even take a selfie with him.

You can post pictures of him online that include the hashtag #SunnySanitizerOSL2020 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card for the Outlet Shoppes.

