Officials investigating vehicle fire in central Laredo

Officials arrived at the 1500 block of Market Street and found a 2018 Jeep Renegade engulfed in flames.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that happened in central Laredo.

The incident happened at the 1500 block of Market Street.

When officials arrived, they found a 2018 Jeep Renegade engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to a residential carport area.

The residents were home at the time of the fire; fortunately, no injuries were reported.

An electrical meter was damaged by the fire and removed by AEP.

The Red Cross was also contacted and made aware of those who were affected by the fire.

