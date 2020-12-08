Advertisement

Outlet Shoppes offering virtual visits with Santa

Boys and girls of all ages can stop by the outlets for a virtual visit with Papa Claus
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While the elves are still hard at work getting ready for Christmas Day, old Saint Nick wants to remind every child that they are still on the nice list.

The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo will be hosting a virtual visit with Santa and his elves.

The event will take place on Monday, Dec. 8.

Organizers say it’s the perfect way for kids to be able to see Santa in a safe manner this year.

It’s a contact-free way to create new memories that are expected to last a lifetime.

