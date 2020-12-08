Remembering Pearl Harbor: Two Laredo veterans honor the lives lost

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A day of infamy is what Dec. 7 is known as after Franklin Delano Roosevelt announced devastating news to the American people --the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.

Today, the people remember that day that happened 79 years ago when more than 2,400 people gave their lives in battle.

“I lost a cousin in World War II, and it left a big hole in my heart. We must never forget him,” said Ernesto Sanchez, a Korean War veteran.

Guadalupe Abrigo, Cayetano Sanchez, Eduardo Boubell, Maria Salazar and Stanley Kilsen are just a few names remembered as World War II veterans from Laredo.

There were even World War II veterans from Laredo who miraculously returned home to their families after surviving the attack on Pearl Harbor.

“On December the sixth, five sailors from Laredo had met in a club in Honolulu. All were in the United States Navy -- Homero Uribe, Joe Worley, Joe Rodriguez, George Lozano and Carlos Donald Barrera.”

Helping us remember these soldiers is Douglas Alford, who served in the U.S. Navy in the 1960s and was the commander of American Legion Post in east Texas.

“They saw the planes, didn’t know what was going on until they saw the bombs being dropped and the battleships being sunk. The USS Arizona was struck,” Alford said.

He has spent the last 20 years documenting WWII veterans’ lives, spending countless hours with them and their families so the world can know their names and their stories.

“They started dying on me. I started asking the family, ‘What did they do?’ and they don’t know. They don’t talk.”

That’s the case for 92-year-old Ernesto Sanchez, whose cousin Geronimo Rodriguez died in battle during WWII.

No pictures are left behind, and only fading memories are left.

“It’s something that hurts you to lose a relative, but at the same time you have a hero that served the country,” Sanchez said. “We must remember those who have given their blood so that you and I can live in freedom.”

About 2,200 people from the Laredo area served in the war, and around 125 died, according to Alford.

“The U.S. soldier is the best fighting man the world has ever known because you give them a mission, they’re going to complete that mission,” Alford said. “They may die, but they’re going to complete that mission.”

