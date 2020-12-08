Advertisement

South Laredo family displaced after fire destroys home

The family was sleeping when a fire broke out at the 2400 block of Santa Clara.
Fire destroys home at the 2400 block of Santa Clara
Fire destroys home at the 2400 block of Santa Clara(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday morning at the 2400 block of Santa Clara.

Ramona Esquivel, a resident of the home, said she was asleep but woke up when she smelled something burning.

When Ramona opened the bedroom door she saw the smoke.

She says she woke up her daughter and grandchildren and got out of the burning home leaving everything they own behind.

Ramona says the fire destroyed her grandchildren’s school supplies, clothes, and toys.

The family says they rented the duplex.

They are asking for the community’s help.

The children age fourteen, twelve, nine, seven, and four are in dire need of clothes.

The family is currently staying with a neighbor.

If you would like to help the family, the community can call 956-319-3608.

