State Strike Team comes to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of Monday afternoon, the local COVID ICU’s have hit capacity.

It was last reported that at least 8 people were waiting in the emergency room hoping to be admitted into the ICU.

In order to alleviate capacity concerns, the state has sent over a Strike Team.

As hospitals continue to hit ICU capacity, the need to transfer patients out of town increases.

In order to alleviate capacity, transferring patients would be the next step, which is what the Strike Team would help with.

This team is designed to transfer COVID-19 patients to out of town hospitals and limit their wait in local emergency rooms.

Laredo fire chief Guillermo Heard says as of now, the team is on stand-by since local ambulances can still handle the transfers.

However, he expects the Strike Team to fully assist in a couple days since the hospitalization rate is expected to increase.

“We did have a meeting with them earlier today with our health authority and health director to talk about the criteria and when they will be used,” said Heard. “Currently we will continue to use the private ambulances to assist. But they are gonna be here incase we have a surge. It’s always better to be prepared than not to.”

The Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says this will help prevent patients from having to wait 15 to 20 hours in an emergency room before getting ICU care.

The Strike Team was previously dispatched to Laredo this summer.

Officials tell us Laredo hospitals are doing what they can to expand ICU capacity in their buildings.

Currently, Laredo Medical Center is operating in what they call level 3, which means non-traditional rooms are being used to hold patients.

