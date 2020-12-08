Advertisement

Summer in December

Warm and sunny december
Warm and sunny December
Warm and sunny December(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Although 70s and 80s might not feel like summer to us in south Texas, others up north might beg to differ.

On Tuesday, we will start out nice and breezy in the 40s and see a high of about 79 degrees, almost nearing that 80-degree mark.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we will peak at 80 degrees and see lows in the 50s and upper 50s.

Things aren’t going to change that much on Friday, we are expecting another high of 70 degrees with lows in the 50s.

As we get into the weekend, we’ll see a high of 76 on Saturday, and then on Sunday things start to cool off again in the mid-60s.

We are looking to start the third week of December in the 60s.

Overall still no signs of winter; until then, we’ll just enjoy the sunny and cool temperatures!

