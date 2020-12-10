Additional kiosk testing sites put on hold until after Christmas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -For those looking to get tested for the coronavirus, the city plans to open up additional testing kiosks that have been put on hold until further notice.

The Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says the four new locations won’t be rolled out until after the Christmas holidays due to manufacturing delays.

Until then the sites will remain the same; however, the company administering the tests has also notified the city that they are not accepting walk-ups until Saturday.

For more information on the kiosk testing sites, you can head click here.

