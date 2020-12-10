Advertisement

Additional kiosk testing sites put on hold until after Christmas

According to the Laredo Health Department, the four new locations won’t be rolled out until after the Christmas holidays.
File photo: City COVID testing kiosks
File photo: City COVID testing kiosks(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -For those looking to get tested for the coronavirus, the city plans to open up additional testing kiosks that have been put on hold until further notice.

The Laredo Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain says the four new locations won’t be rolled out until after the Christmas holidays due to manufacturing delays.

Until then the sites will remain the same; however, the company administering the tests has also notified the city that they are not accepting walk-ups until Saturday.

For more information on the kiosk testing sites, you can head click here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

