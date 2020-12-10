Advertisement

Agents find over five-dozen aliens inside tanker trailer

Border Patrol searched the trailer and found 62 undocumented immigrants
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents foiled a massive human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened after agents stopped a truck hauling a tanker trailer.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents found a total of 62 undocumented immigrants inside an enclosed trailer.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

The immigrants were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-month-old infant to be transferred
Infant to be transferred to out-of-town NICU
United Independent School District
UISD employee under investigation after allegations surface
Local food truck vendor cited at park
Local food vendor cited at park
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

Latest News

Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
City of Laredo
Protest on Mexican side causing congestion near World Trade Bridge
Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
System used for vehicle transactions currently down
20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
Man facing multiple charges after sheriff’s office finds drugs and shotgun