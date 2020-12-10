Agents find over five-dozen aliens inside tanker trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents foiled a massive human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened after agents stopped a truck hauling a tanker trailer.

After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents found a total of 62 undocumented immigrants inside an enclosed trailer.

All of the individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

The immigrants were taken in for processing.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.