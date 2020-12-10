Advertisement

City releases open letter to the community

Local officials are urging residents to continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus as we wait for the vaccine
File photo: Laredoans wear facemasks
File photo: Laredoans wear facemasks(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is urging residents to continue to protect themselves against the coronavirus as we patiently wait for the vaccine to be available.

The city released an open letter to the community saying that as we approach the vaccine, more than 14.8 million Americans have been infected and more than 280,000 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

According to the statement, in order to achieve the same success from other vaccines, it requires trust in the process to develop, distribute and administer a safe and effective vaccine and broad willingness to get vaccinated.

The city says, as partners in your health, they are committed to following the science, your health and safety and being transparent.

Until the population has been immunized, health officials strongly urge the public to wear facemask, maintain a safe distance from others and wash your hands regularly with soap and hand sanitizer.

