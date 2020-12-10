Local church donates supplies for elderly

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A church is helping the elderly not worry about basic necessities for the holidays.

New Vision Community Church helped donate food, gifts, and supplies to the elderly on Thursday morning at the Hamilton Senior Community.

The group says it has been taking part in this tradition for the past four years and are committed to granting some relief for those who don’t have much to rely on.

“Our commitment is to serve the elderly 60 or older in the downtown area here, and so we are bringing relief, it’s a time where they need food,” said Lucy De Leon. “We know their ways and means is not enough so we’re just bringing a little relief for a week and some gifts so they could have a great Christmas.”

Along with helping out this time, the church is making sure to provide supplies at least every month when possible.

