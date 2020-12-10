Mexico City to close Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe due to surge in cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities of the Catholic church decided to close the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in order to avoid crowds due to the pandemic.

Virtual festivities are being set up to mark the 489th anniversary of the apparition of the virgin.

Thousands of faithful usually go to the Basilica in Mexico City to venerate the virgin before and during her feast day, which is Dec. 12.

This year, however, the Basilica is closing its doors.

An estimated 10 million people descended on the Basilica site last year where devotion to the lady of Guadalupe remains strong, not just for Catholics but also for those close to their national identity.

Most come to give thanks and speak of their pilgrimage as an act of faith and understand the health reasons for the closing.

Observers mentioned issues with previous Catholic and church gatherings.

Mexico’s health officials are reporting more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths-fourth of most of any country and is still watching the numbers increase.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.