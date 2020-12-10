Advertisement

Students to take part in Student Technology Expo

Over 200 students from across the district will showcase their skills during an expo that seeks to highlight the creative use of technology, innovation, and integration
Sophia Cuevas, Alyssa Cabriales, and Karyme Carreon
Sophia Cuevas, Alyssa Cabriales, and Karyme Carreon(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to break barriers during its 14th annual Student Technology Expo.

This weekend over 200 students from across the district will showcase their digital learning skills during an expo that seeks to highlight the creative use of technology, innovation, and integration.

Students will showcase projects using the technology application TEKS that they have learned in the classroom.

The categories include Digital Graphic Design in Still or Animation Mediums, Audio and Video Production in Multimedia Projects, Coding and Computer Programming with Internet Applications, and Robotics.

This year Sophia Cuevas of Alma Pierce Elementary School was the Elementary School winners, Alyssa Cabriales of Lamar Middle School was the Middle School winner, and Karyme Carreon of Nixon High School was the High School winner.

The event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 12 and it will be held virtually.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-month-old infant to be transferred
Infant to be transferred to out-of-town NICU
United Independent School District
UISD employee under investigation after allegations surface
Local food truck vendor cited at park
Local food vendor cited at park
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

Latest News

Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
City of Laredo
Protest on Mexican side causing congestion near World Trade Bridge
Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
System used for vehicle transactions currently down
20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
Man facing multiple charges after sheriff’s office finds drugs and shotgun