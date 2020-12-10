Students to take part in Student Technology Expo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to break barriers during its 14th annual Student Technology Expo.

This weekend over 200 students from across the district will showcase their digital learning skills during an expo that seeks to highlight the creative use of technology, innovation, and integration.

Students will showcase projects using the technology application TEKS that they have learned in the classroom.

The categories include Digital Graphic Design in Still or Animation Mediums, Audio and Video Production in Multimedia Projects, Coding and Computer Programming with Internet Applications, and Robotics.

This year Sophia Cuevas of Alma Pierce Elementary School was the Elementary School winners, Alyssa Cabriales of Lamar Middle School was the Middle School winner, and Karyme Carreon of Nixon High School was the High School winner.

The event will take place this Saturday, Dec. 12 and it will be held virtually.

