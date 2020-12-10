Advertisement

Texas firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy stuck in well for hours

By KRGV Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 8:36 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KRGV) – It took firefighters six hours to rescue a 4-year-old boy in Texas on Tuesday.

He’d fallen down a well that was way too small for anyone to go in after him.

“It was actually 44 feet deep, and the child had fallen 9 1/2 feet into that hole,” said Edinburg Fire Department Chief Shawn Snider.

Snider said the well was too dark to even see the child when he arrived. He said the only option to rescue him was to start digging next to the well with shovels and air-operated hammers.

“The soil got to the point where it turned into almost like a shale rock, so shovels weren’t being effective anymore, and we had to turn to the pneumatic tools,” said Mission Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Robert Alvarez.

Those tools included a rescue vacuum, which Alvarez said sucks in dirt and dumps it elsewhere.

One of the first things Snider said they did was to rope the child’s hands to prevent him from falling deeper.

Then began the several hours of digging, the workers well aware of other potential dangers.

“There is always a potential of collapsing,” Snider said.

Eventually the firefighters met up with the boy, added a harness and pulled him up. Finally, the child was flown away and the well was filled with dirt.

Snider credits the dozens of first responders who showed up to help for the successful rescue.

Copyright 2020 KRGV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-month-old infant to be transferred
Infant to be transferred to out-of-town NICU
United Independent School District
UISD employee under investigation after allegations surface
Local food truck vendor cited at park
Local food vendor cited at park
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

Latest News

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use fake packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties