Advertisement

Airport Director recognized as Airport Business Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40

The magazine recognized Laredo International Airport’s Jeffrey Miller as one of the top leaders in the aviation industry who are under the age of 40
Laredo International Airport Director Jeffery J. Miller
Laredo International Airport Director Jeffery J. Miller(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The head honcho at the Laredo International Airport is recognized in a big way.

On Nov. 24, Laredo International Airport Director Jeffrey J. Miller was recognized for the Airport Business Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 award.

The magazine recognizes top leaders in the aviation industry who are under the age of 40.

Miller has been in the aviation industry for 17 years.

Miller started his career at the Manistee County Blacker Airport located in Michigan.

During his time, he learned the basics of the airport industry such as airlines, pilots, and operations.

Congratulates to Miller on this outstanding recognition and his continuous leadership in the Laredo International Airport.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-month-old infant to be transferred
Infant to be transferred to out-of-town NICU
United Independent School District
UISD employee under investigation after allegations surface
Local food truck vendor cited at park
Local food vendor cited at park
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

Latest News

Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
City of Laredo
Protest on Mexican side causing congestion near World Trade Bridge
Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
System used for vehicle transactions currently down
20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
Man facing multiple charges after sheriff’s office finds drugs and shotgun