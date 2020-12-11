Airport Director recognized as Airport Business Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The head honcho at the Laredo International Airport is recognized in a big way.

On Nov. 24, Laredo International Airport Director Jeffrey J. Miller was recognized for the Airport Business Magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 award.

The magazine recognizes top leaders in the aviation industry who are under the age of 40.

Miller has been in the aviation industry for 17 years.

Miller started his career at the Manistee County Blacker Airport located in Michigan.

During his time, he learned the basics of the airport industry such as airlines, pilots, and operations.

Congratulates to Miller on this outstanding recognition and his continuous leadership in the Laredo International Airport.

