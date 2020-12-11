Authorities find packages of THC at local post office
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An investigation with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit and U.S. Postal Service leads to the discovery of drugs.
The Laredo Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera and charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Authorities reported on Tuesday, Dec. 8. when authorities were investigating suspicious packages at a local post office.
The parcel was flagged by postal inspectors and when authorities searched them they found 500 cartridges of THC Oil inside.
The cartridges were worth roughly $25,000.
The case is under investigation and more arrests are pending.
