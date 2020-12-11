Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An investigation with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit and U.S. Postal Service leads to the discovery of drugs.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera and charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities reported on Tuesday, Dec. 8. when authorities were investigating suspicious packages at a local post office.

The parcel was flagged by postal inspectors and when authorities searched them they found 500 cartridges of THC Oil inside.

The cartridges were worth roughly $25,000.

The case is under investigation and more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.