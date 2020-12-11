Advertisement

Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

The cartridges were worth roughly $25,000
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An investigation with the Laredo Police Department Narcotics Unit and U.S. Postal Service leads to the discovery of drugs.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera and charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities reported on Tuesday, Dec. 8. when authorities were investigating suspicious packages at a local post office.

The parcel was flagged by postal inspectors and when authorities searched them they found 500 cartridges of THC Oil inside.

The cartridges were worth roughly $25,000.

The case is under investigation and more arrests are pending.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-month-old infant to be transferred
Infant to be transferred to out-of-town NICU
United Independent School District
UISD employee under investigation after allegations surface
Local food truck vendor cited at park
Local food vendor cited at park
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft

Latest News

Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
City of Laredo
Protest on Mexican side causing congestion near World Trade Bridge
Jenny Cantu opens up about bringing culture to coffee and culture
A local blend of coffee and culture
File photo: Webb County Tax Office
System used for vehicle transactions currently down
20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
Man facing multiple charges after sheriff’s office finds drugs and shotgun