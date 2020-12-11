Advertisement

City advising central and east residents about possible low-water pressure

Residents affected will be those who live east of I-35 and north of Guadalupe and west of Bob Bullock Loop
City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program
City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Dec. 11, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are experiencing issues with your water pressure, you are not alone.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department is advising residents that customers may be experience water pressure issues that stems from a lone break inside the station facility located on Springfield Avenue.

Customers that will be affected will be those who live east of I-35 and north of Guadalupe and west of Bob Bullock Loop.

The city says residents should not experience service interruptions; however, pressure issues may vary.

Crews are currently working to isolate and repair the leaking pipe.

