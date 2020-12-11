Dear winter, we hope you come soon

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re looking at another warm weekend in south Texas.

Temperatures will be in the 80s practically all weekend making for the perfect fall-like weather but we are approaching mid-December.

On Saturday we are looking at another sunny warm day with temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and 79 on Sunday.

Then on Monday, we will drop just a bit into the 60s and we could see lows in the 40s on Sunday during the early and late evening hours.

On Tuesday things will bounce back in the 70s and then on Wednesday and Thursday, we are looking at temperatures in the 60s.

Once again, still no sign of winter-like conditions.

While other places up north are experiencing snow and freezing temperatures we are nowhere near that 30s.

