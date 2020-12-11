Future plans for border wall contract

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Joe Biden will be sworn in as president in 40 days and many, like Congressman Henry Cuellar, have several requests for the president-elect to cover when he gets into office.

One of those is to terminate border wall contracts.

With Trump’s presidency coming to an end, many of his supporters are confident his border wall project will continue.

But in a letter sent out to President Elect Biden, Congressman Cuellar is requesting the new administration to put a stop to it and have an alternative for border security.

The border wall project that was put in place by President Trump should stand firm says newly appointed Webb County Republican Chairman Tyler Krause.

“I think that as a matter of national security. You need to put the border wall in the areas the Homeland Security has requested to have them in.”

However, Congressman Cuellar sent a letter on Wednesday about the future of the border wall.

Some of the actions the letter addressed to be taken under the President Elect Biden’s upcoming presidency are to remove President Trump’s Declaration of a National Emergency in the southern border, asking for land owners to keep their property rights and not be disturbed by people trying to build a wall even if its at an inconvenience to government workers.

Lastly, that environmental issues be considered.

Cuellar says the focus should be shifted to a “smarter” border protection instead.

“Provide more moneys to our ports of entry, provide more moneys to CBP, Border Patrol. Make sure they have the technology, the equipment, the personnel.”

Cuellar stands firm with his opposition on the project.

However, Kraus says stopping the border wall will do the exact opposite.

“This just means there will need to be more agents, more boots on the ground to enforce immigration laws which at the end of the day is going to cost more money. I think the border wall would be able to slow it down without having so many boots on the ground.”

As for the contractors that had sealed a deal, as of now they’re still unsure if this plan is going forward.”

It’ll be more than a month until we know what will be of the border wall.

Decisions cannot be finalized until President Elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20th.

