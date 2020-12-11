Helping Hand project raises over $3,000 for local students
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A project aimed at giving back to those in need is giving thousands of dollars to college students just before the holiday season.
The Helping Hands Project raised $3,700 dollars during a Facebook fundraiser organized by the LC Alumni & Friend’s Association.
All of the funds from the initiative will go to LC students in the form of gift cards for grocery stores such as Walmart, or H-E-B.
Students will be able to purchase food, clothing, toiletries, or any necessities.
A total of 74 students are expected to receive a donation.
