Last day to vote for runoff election approaches

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A reminder that several candidates are depending on your voice one last time at this Saturday’s joint runoff election.

There are several seats that will be determined, including a Laredo College Board of Trustee seat for place 7 between Ricardo ‘Rick’ Gonzalez and Karina ‘Kari’ Elizondo.

In city races, three council seats are up for grabs. Those are the seats for city council District 5, between incumbent Nelly Vielma and Ruben Gutierrez Jr.

City council District 7, between Vanessa Perez and Betty Flores and city council District 8 between incumbent Roberto Balli and Alyssa Cigarroa.

Before heading out to vote this Saturday, keep in mind that on Election Day you must vote in your respective precinct.

The polls will open this Saturday from 7 a.m. going to 7 p.m., and remember take with you an approved form of ID, such as your Texas ID or drivers license, military ID, or passport.

Each has to have your picture on it.

To see which precinct you live in, then head over to the Webb County Elections Office here.

