Man facing multiple charges after sheriff’s office finds drugs and shotgun

When authorities searched his home, they also found him with a 15-year-old girl inside the home
20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after authorities find him with two grams of heroin and a shotgun inside a home.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.

Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at a home at the 500 block of Rio Amur in Rio Bravo where drugs were believed to be distributed.

Investigators also discovered a 15-year-old female juvenile accompanying Gutierrez.

Investigators obtained further evidence to additionally charge Gutierrez with sexual assault of a child.

