Man facing multiple charges after sheriff’s office finds drugs and shotgun
When authorities searched his home, they also found him with a 15-year-old girl inside the home
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after authorities find him with two grams of heroin and a shotgun inside a home.
The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 20-year-old Victor Gutierrez and charged him with possession.
Sheriff deputies executed a search warrant at a home at the 500 block of Rio Amur in Rio Bravo where drugs were believed to be distributed.
Investigators also discovered a 15-year-old female juvenile accompanying Gutierrez.
Investigators obtained further evidence to additionally charge Gutierrez with sexual assault of a child.
