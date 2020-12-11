Mayor Saenz addresses approved propositions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo voters are helping shift the mayor’s power.

We continue looking into the propositions approved during this past general election.

KGNS spoke exclusively with Mayor Pete Saenz about what these changes mean for his office and future mayors of Laredo.

”When the original charter was passed, I was the chairman of the Advocacy Committee to approve the charter, and I can tell you there was a lot of work done,” said Judge Manuel Flores. “It was an entirely new charter that changed the face of Laredo politics.”

In the 1980′s, a new city charter established a city manager form of government, a stronger council, term limits, and a weaker mayor.

”A lot of things in there were just novel to Laredo.”

This was an important step to take after decades of living under what many called a “patron system,” which was based off JC Martin’s term as mayor between the 1950′s and late 70′s.

Slowly but surely, adjustments were made and on November 3rd some changes were unanimously approved by voters, including the veto power and limiting political activities for the city’s mayor.

“I thank the voters of the City of Laredo for that.”

Now when it comes to political activities, the mayor- like all eight city council members- can now show their political stance, something Mayor Saenz tells us he’s happy to see.

”I felt that it was my first amendment right- free speech, political speech- to engage in political activity. The whole nature of running for office requires political activity and taking positions on certain stances on things, so I thought it was just unconstitutional.”

In 2016, after he took a position on some referendums, Saenz’s ethics was called into question.

”There was a group pushing towards providing more powers to the mayor and other matters. Obviously, it favored me, and I took a position on it in favor of that. I was taken to the ethics commission, and thankfully nothing came of that. It was dismissed.”

At times, Saenz says he feels his actions as mayor were scrutinized more than his predecessors.

”I, Pete Saenz, feel targeted. Other prior mayors under the same restriction were very political and very active. Politics enters into all of this. Depends on who they want to enforce it against.”

Another charter amendment included the mayor’s veto power and restricting the time frame in which it could be used.

”In the past, there have been no set guidelines as to when this veto power could be exercised. So the proposition called for within two consecutive meetings. I thought that was fair. Usually, the veto’s I’ve exercised have been within the following meeting, city council meeting, by then I usually know if things aren’t correct or there’s opposition or there’s a reason why I should veto.”

Saenz tells us there was a prior charter amendment proposal for the veto power that he was more interested in getting voter input.

That is changing the amount of votes it takes to override a veto, currently it stands at five.

”There was a movement there which did not pass, and it didn’t pass by much. I think it was closer than what I thought would be. It would require 6 votes to override my veto. It’s harder and then it would give the office of the mayor a little more power.”

Saenz understands the argument against it.

”They’re saying if we can’t trust the mayor. It depends on who’s sitting at the time and personality and their viewpoints. I could see that side too. Then again, every mayor feels that they’re reasonable and objective and that they’re doing the right things.”

The mayor tells us the charter still has a ways to go, but the changes made so far are a step forward.

