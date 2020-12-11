Mexican Consulate holds Christmas Without Borders Contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Mexican Consulate is inviting the community of both Laredo’s to participate in their Christmas Without Borders Contest.

The consulate asks participants to send two photographs sharing how they celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The organizers say that this activity is to promote border traditions.

“This is a cultural contest in order to promote the Mexican traditions and we’re inviting the people to take part in this contest, and we have two different prizes,” said Juan Carlos Mendoza. “One thousand dollars in prizes for the residents of Laredo and one thousand dollars in cash for the residents of Nuevo Laredo.”

For more information on where the photographs can be sent, you can visit the Mexican consulate Facebook page.

The deadline for submitting the photographs is December 17.

