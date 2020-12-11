Advertisement

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its way into San Diego Bay as seen from San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews are combing the ocean off Southern California for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The San Diego-based 3rd Fleet says the search began Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for.

Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson says the search is still going on Friday.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating in the search.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-month-old infant to be transferred
Infant to be transferred to out-of-town NICU
United Independent School District
UISD employee under investigation after allegations surface
Local food truck vendor cited at park
Local food vendor cited at park
Police searching for woman accused of theft
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
21-year-old Jose Luis Cabrera
Authorities find packages of THC at local post office

Latest News

While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use fake packages to catch porch pirates in Texas
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
White House presses FDA chief to approve vaccine by end of day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
LIVE: Biden unveils top picks with deep Obama administration ties