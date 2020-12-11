Outlet Shoppes introduce virtual Santa experience

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’ve had to adapt so much over this past year due to the pandemic, but one thing families can still look forward to is meeting up with Santa, albeit a little differently.

Throughout the month of December the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo will be hosting contact-free, virtual visits with Santa and his elves.

Organizers say it’s the perfect way for kids to safely visit with Santa this year in order to create those memories that will last a lifetime.

