Police find credit card reader at gas pump

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of credit card contraptions have been discovered by local authorities.

The Laredo Police Department says they have found a few card reading devices at local gas pumps that scammers are using to obtain information.

Authorities recommend paying inside with cash or card instead of paying at the pump, choose the pumps that are closer to the building and always be aware of any suspicious activity at the pumps.

Police also recommend using the credit card option instead of debit because it does not instantly withdraw cash and it may prevent thieves from accessing your pin number.

If you see anyone opening or attempting to open a gas pump panel, please contact the police at 956-795-2800.

