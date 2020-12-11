Advertisement

Protest on Mexican side causing congestion near World Trade Bridge

Officials say the protest is blocking incoming truck traffic into Mexico
City of Laredo
City of Laredo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A protest on the Mexican side of the border is causing traffic congestion along Mines Road.

The city is advising drivers to expect traffic congestion along Mines Road close to the World Trade Bridge.

They say the protest is blocking incoming truck traffic into Mexico.

Laredo Police say they are at the scene directing traffic to make sure it moves as quickly as possible.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is implementing a Business Resumption Contingency Plan and requesting for shipments to be diverted to the Colombia Solidarity Bridge.

