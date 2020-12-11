Small businesses to receive rapid COVID-19 tests

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Out of the more than 12,000 cities in Texas, Laredo was chosen to receive a shipment of hundreds of rapid testing kits to give to small businesses.

The governor’s office selected Laredo and only five other Chambers of Commerce to receive these rapid tests.

This was just announced Friday, and the shipment is already here.

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management launched a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for small businesses.

As of Thursday afternoon, 640 rapid testing kits arrived, 16 boxes of 40 tests each.

“Our interest is that we want to make sure that the retail industry and businesses in the community assure the public that they are operating in a safe manner,” said Miguel Conchas, president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce.

This is modeled after the pilot program for Texas school systems, announced back in October.

Local businesses with a staff of less than 500 employees can apply by calling the Laredo Chamber of Commerce.

At least one person with the company will have to go through a quick online training and test.

“It’s been a tough year. Many of the Chambers had to reduce personnel… we’re pretty strained ourselves,” Conchas said. “But I think it’s something that benefits the community. It benefits our members. It benefits the public at large. Certainly we wanted to be involved.”

They’re self-administered nasal swabs, with results in just 15 minutes.

“If I take the test today and I’m safe and negative, well that means I’m negative now. It doesn’t mean I’m negative forever,” Conchas said. “There are plenty of kits available. As soon as we run out of this 640, they’ll be sending more.”

They are completely free to the businesses.

The other cities that will receive the tests are Amarillo, which has two chambers of commerce, as well as the chambers in Edinburg, El Paso and Lubbock.

