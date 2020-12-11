STAAR tests to continue, but Grades will not count against schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Texas Education Agency announced on Thursday that it would pause the A through F ratings for the 2020-2021 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

STAAR tests started this week for our local high school students and they will continue to proceed for the 2020-2021 school year in order to provide crucial information about the students’ learning that teachers can use to help students grow.

For those schools that incorporate STAAR results into teacher evaluations, TEA is providing flexibility to allow them to remove that component this school year.

